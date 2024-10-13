Skip to main content
THIS WEEK’S FORECAST: Challenging record heat before a slight cool-down midweek

Isolated rain possible by the end of the week

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

After starting the week challenging record highs, there will be a slight cool-down midweek (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • SUNDAY: Dry and toasty with high in the low-to mid-90s
  • MONDAY: Challenging a record high of 95°
  • TEMPS NEXT WEEK: Highs dip into the 80s by Wednesday, mornings near 60°
  • RAIN CHANCES: A few isolated chances possible later next week
  • COMET: Will be visible at dusk each night through Friday, October 18

FORECAST

A sunny and toasty Sunday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Happy Sunday!

Today’s weather will be very similar to yesterday’s. Total sunshine with a hot afternoon. Thankfully, humidity will be low during today’s peak heat.

Speaking of peak heat, highs are expected to challenge a record Monday. The record high for the day is 95° set in 2015.

Colder air will spill into the eastern part of the country, but the cooler air is only expected to graze Texas. As a result, our highs will fall into the 80s. Not necessarily cool, but an improvement from the 90s for sure. As for mornings, it’ll be a little cooler -- near 60°.

Any rain in sight? This weekend’s data now suggests that a slight pattern change and increasing humidity could bring a few (currently) isolated showers into the forecast late next week and into next weekend. It won’t help with the drought, but it’s something to check back on in the days ahead!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

COMET VISIBLE OVER SAN ANTONIO THROUGH OCTOBER 18

Astronomy lovers, rejoice! A comet will be visible over San Antonio through October 18 at dusk. CHECK OUT THE DETAILS BY CLICKING HERE

Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS visible over San Antonio for about one week each evening at dusk. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

