Flirting with 100°? 🥵Some may get close, before a front brings relief on Wednesday 👏

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

Record heat likely today, as temps reach the upper-90s

Front is scheduled to arrive Wednesday morning, with gusty winds and a 10-15° temperature drop

Small rain chances arrive by Friday and into the weekend

FORECAST:

Good morning! This heat is not what we signed up for in October, but thankfully, some fall(ish)-type relief is on the way. Before a front arrives on Wednesday, we’ll see sunny afternoons, dry air, and temperatures soaring into the upper-90s. Could a few spots around San Antonio hit 100°? It’s possible. Needless to say, records likely fall today and Tuesday.

A cold front arrives early on Wednesday. As it moves through, you’ll notice breezy winds out of northeast. A few clouds may roll in with the front, as well. The boundary should give us a 10-15 degree adjustment in high temperatures. As of now, highs are only forecast to reach to around 80° Wednesday afternoon. Upper-50s are expected by Thursday morning.

More cloud cover rolls in by the end of the work week and the weekend. As some moisture makes a return, a few showers will be possible. It likely won’t be anything significant, but any rainfall is welcome. The added cloud cover should keep temperatures at more seasonable levels into early next week.

Have a great day! -- Justin