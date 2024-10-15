Skip to main content
We’re now less than 24 hours away from an actual cold front

High temps will be close to 20° cooler on Wednesday

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
A cold front arrives to San Antonio overnight. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HEADLINES
  • Record-challenging heat again today, with highs in the upper-90s
  • Cold front arrives overnight into early Wednesday
  • Breezy winds, cooler temps on Wednesday
FORECAST

Good morning! We’re now less than 24 hours away from an actual, fall-like front (it’s about time!). Before we get there, know that more records likely fall today. Yesterday, we blew out the old record by 3 degrees and some places reached the triple digits. That’ll likely be the case again today. Expect a high around 97° in San Antonio.

High temperatures today (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The front gets here overnight into early Wednesday morning. When it does, breezy northeast winds will kick in for the first half of the day. Temperatures will initially dip into the low-60s Wednesday morning, before only reaching the upper-70s during the afternoon. Finally! Then, by Thursday morning, we’ll dip into the mid-50s. You’ll want to dig those jackets out of the closet for the kids. Temps will rebound to near 80 by Thursday afternoon.

High temperatures on Wednesday (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Clouds will begin to thicken up Friday into the weekend. A few showers are possible, mainly on Saturday (20%). However, it is not forecast to be important rainfall. If we do see anything, it’ll be light. The clouds will help to keep temperatures at seasonable levels into next week.

About the Author
Justin Horne headshot

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

