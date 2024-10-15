We’re now less than 24 hours away from an actual cold front

FORECAST HEADLINES

Record-challenging heat again today, with highs in the upper-90s

Cold front arrives overnight into early Wednesday

Breezy winds, cooler temps on Wednesday

FORECAST

Good morning! We’re now less than 24 hours away from an actual, fall-like front (it’s about time!). Before we get there, know that more records likely fall today. Yesterday, we blew out the old record by 3 degrees and some places reached the triple digits. That’ll likely be the case again today. Expect a high around 97° in San Antonio.

High temperatures today

The front gets here overnight into early Wednesday morning. When it does, breezy northeast winds will kick in for the first half of the day. Temperatures will initially dip into the low-60s Wednesday morning, before only reaching the upper-70s during the afternoon. Finally! Then, by Thursday morning, we’ll dip into the mid-50s. You’ll want to dig those jackets out of the closet for the kids. Temps will rebound to near 80 by Thursday afternoon.

High temperatures on Wednesday

Clouds will begin to thicken up Friday into the weekend. A few showers are possible, mainly on Saturday (20%). However, it is not forecast to be important rainfall. If we do see anything, it’ll be light. The clouds will help to keep temperatures at seasonable levels into next week.