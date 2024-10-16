FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Cold front moving through this morning

NE winds gusting to 35 mph for the first half of the day

High temperatures only reach the mid-70s this afternoon

You may want to grab a coat Thursday morning (low-50s and upper-40s)

FORECAST

Good morning and happy cold front day! The front is moving through and you’ll notice gusty winds this morning. Gusts of up to 35 mph out of the northeast are expected. Sadly, this does pose a bit of a fire threat, thanks to our recent dry stretch. The temperature adjustment will be about 20 degrees, when comparing yesterday’s high temperature to today’s. We’ll see a high in the mid to upper-70s. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny.

Gusty winds are expected this morning (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Tonight, winds will calm and dry air will allow temperatures to plummet. Thursday morning will give us low-50s and upper-40s. You may want to dig out that jacket!

Thursday morning will be our coolest morning in the extended forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Friday and Saturday will warm up slightly, but added clouds will keep us fairly mild. We still have small rain chances in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, but don’t get your hopes up. If we see anything at all, it’ll be light and shouldn’t have any real impacts.

Have a great day and enjoy the changes! -- Justin