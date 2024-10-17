Jackets this morning, seasonable this afternoon

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Low-50s and 40s this morning; coldest San Antonio has seen since late April

Temps rebound to near 80 this afternoon

A mostly cloudy weekend, with highs holding around 80

FORECAST

Good morning! It finally feels like Fall. Temperatures have dipped into the 50s this morning and are still falling. We’ll bottom out in the low-50s in San Antonio. Those in the Hill Country can expect 40s. Temps are forecast to rebound into the upper-70s to near 80 by this afternoon, with partly cloudy skies.

Going forward, mornings will not be as cool, but nice nonetheless. Daytime highs reach the low-80s Friday through the weekend. Clouds increase and there could be a few sprinkles or a stray shower during this time. Unfortunately, any significant rainfall stays out of the forecast. That means drought conditions will continue to worsen. We’ll update the latest drought monitor once it comes out later today.

THIS DAY IN WEATHER HISTORY

Today marks the 26th anniversary of the flood of ‘98 in San Antonio. Over a two day period, more than 15″ of rain fell over San Antonio, causing catastrophic flooding. You can read more about the historic event here.