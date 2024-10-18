Skip to main content
Clear icon
63º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

Extra clouds, a sprinkle or two this weekend

Seasonable temperatures in the forecast

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Weekend forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • Partly to mostly cloudy today, a stray shower possible
  • Similar setup over the weekend
  • Warmer weather next week
FORECAST

Good morning! We’ll see some off and on clouds over the next several days and seasonable temperatures. For now, it’s another cool morning with 50s and 60s across the area. The afternoon brings partly to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low-80s. A stray shower or sprinkle is possible, and if by the small chance you do see rain, the impacts will be minimal.

The weekend will look a lot like today, as temperatures stay comfortable.

Next week, temperatures will begin to rise back above average. Unfortunately, rain stays elusive. Drought conditions are quickly spreading across South Texas and the pattern shows few signs of changing. But, hey... it’s Friday! Have a great weekend! -- Justin

Precipitation outlook for late October (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Justin Horne headshot

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos