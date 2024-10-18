Extra clouds, a sprinkle or two this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Partly to mostly cloudy today, a stray shower possible

Similar setup over the weekend

Warmer weather next week

FORECAST

Good morning! We’ll see some off and on clouds over the next several days and seasonable temperatures. For now, it’s another cool morning with 50s and 60s across the area. The afternoon brings partly to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low-80s. A stray shower or sprinkle is possible, and if by the small chance you do see rain, the impacts will be minimal.

The weekend will look a lot like today, as temperatures stay comfortable.

Next week, temperatures will begin to rise back above average. Unfortunately, rain stays elusive. Drought conditions are quickly spreading across South Texas and the pattern shows few signs of changing. But, hey... it’s Friday! Have a great weekend! -- Justin