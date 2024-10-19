A pleasant weekend with a sprinkle or two possible

A few spotty sprinkles this weekend. Otherwise, pleasantly warm

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WEEKEND TEMPS: Pleasantly warm. In the low- to mid-80s

ANY RAIN? Other than a few sprinkles this weekend, no major rain in the extended forecast

FORECAST

Forecast high temps around South Central Texas for Saturday, October 19 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Happy weekend! Much like yesterday, we’re starting Saturday with spotty sprinkles in places. This will be the case tomorrow, too. Accumulations would be a trace to 0.10″, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans.

Morning mugginess will make for warmer mornings in the lower 60s this weekend, but humidity will be pleasantly low in the afternoons when temps are the highest. Looking ahead to this week, afternoon highs will gradually climb back above average and creep into the upper 80s next week.

Unfortunately, rain stays elusive. Drought conditions are quickly spreading across South Texas and the pattern shows few signs of changing.