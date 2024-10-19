Skip to main content
Weather

A pleasant weekend with a sprinkle or two possible

Gradually warming above average, and we’re still hurting for rain

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

A few spotty sprinkles this weekend. Otherwise, pleasantly warm (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • WEEKEND TEMPS: Pleasantly warm. In the low- to mid-80s
  • ANY RAIN? Other than a few sprinkles this weekend, no major rain in the extended forecast
FORECAST
Forecast high temps around South Central Texas for Saturday, October 19 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Happy weekend! Much like yesterday, we’re starting Saturday with spotty sprinkles in places. This will be the case tomorrow, too. Accumulations would be a trace to 0.10″, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans.

Morning mugginess will make for warmer mornings in the lower 60s this weekend, but humidity will be pleasantly low in the afternoons when temps are the highest. Looking ahead to this week, afternoon highs will gradually climb back above average and creep into the upper 80s next week.

Unfortunately, rain stays elusive. Drought conditions are quickly spreading across South Texas and the pattern shows few signs of changing.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

