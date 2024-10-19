A pleasant weekend with a sprinkle or two possible

WEEKEND TEMPS: Pleasantly warm. In the low- to mid-80s
ANY RAIN? Other than a few sprinkles this weekend, no major rain in the extended forecast
FORECAST
Happy weekend! Much like yesterday, we’re starting Saturday with spotty sprinkles in places. This will be the case tomorrow, too. Accumulations would be a trace to 0.10″, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans.
Morning mugginess will make for warmer mornings in the lower 60s this weekend, but humidity will be pleasantly low in the afternoons when temps are the highest. Looking ahead to this week, afternoon highs will gradually climb back above average and creep into the upper 80s next week.
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.