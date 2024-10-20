Skip to main content
Hope you enjoyed the cooler air while it lasted! We’ll be pushing 90° this week

Staying abnormally dry, too

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

It's going to be a warm October week for San Antonio (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • SUNDAY TEMPS: Similar to Saturday... highs in the mid-80s
  • NEXT WEEK: Gradually climbing into the warmer-than-average upper 80s
  • ANY RAIN? No major rain through at least 10/27
FORECAST
Sunday's forecast calls for sunny skies around San Antonio and a high in the mid- to upper-80s (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Happy Sunday!

Even though it’s been warm, the weather has been pleasant. Today, San Antonio will see temps rise into the mid- to upper-80s under some sun. It’ll stay fairly cloudy closer to the border, however, so highs near Del Rio will likely be in the low-80s

Not much excitement is in the forecast next week with no notable rain chances in sight. Drought conditions are spreading quickly across South Texas and the pattern shows few signs of changing. Highs will gradually warm each afternoon and creep back into the upper 80s -- near 90°. Looking at the 30-year average, San Antonio’s last 90-degree day occurs right around this time. We’ll keep you posted!

The latest 7 Day Forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

