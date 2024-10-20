Hope you enjoyed the cooler air while it lasted! We’ll be pushing 90° this week

SUNDAY TEMPS: Similar to Saturday... highs in the mid-80s
NEXT WEEK: Gradually climbing into the warmer-than-average upper 80s
ANY RAIN? No major rain through at least 10/27
FORECAST
Happy Sunday!
Even though it’s been warm, the weather has been pleasant. Today, San Antonio will see temps rise into the mid- to upper-80s under some sun. It’ll stay fairly cloudy closer to the border, however, so highs near Del Rio will likely be in the low-80s
Not much excitement is in the forecast next week with no notable rain chances in sight. Drought conditions are spreading quickly across South Texas and the pattern shows few signs of changing. Highs will gradually warm each afternoon and creep back into the upper 80s -- near 90°. Looking at the 30-year average, San Antonio’s last 90-degree day occurs right around this time. We’ll keep you posted!
