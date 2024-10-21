Heat returns, lack of rainfall becoming big concern

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- Above-average temperatures this week
- Rainfall remains elusive, no rain over the next 7 days
- Drought conditions quickly getting worse
FORECAST
Good Monday morning! I hope you had a great weekend. Sunday turned out to be warm and Monday will follow suit. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper-80s. In fact, this will be the forecast through next weekend. Unfortunately, rainfall remains elusive. While we did see a few sprinkles on Saturday, it was not measurable rainfall. That means that we continue our dubious streak -- 45 consecutive days without measurable rainfall at San Antonio International Airport. This ranks just outside the top ten for longest streaks ever.
On a positive note, the mornings will be comfortable. Every morning this week will begin with temperatures in the mid-60s. Have a great day!