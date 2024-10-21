Heat returns, lack of rainfall becoming big concern

Daytime highs over the next five days.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Above-average temperatures this week

Rainfall remains elusive, no rain over the next 7 days

Drought conditions quickly getting worse

FORECAST

Good Monday morning! I hope you had a great weekend. Sunday turned out to be warm and Monday will follow suit. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper-80s. In fact, this will be the forecast through next weekend. Unfortunately, rainfall remains elusive. While we did see a few sprinkles on Saturday, it was not measurable rainfall. That means that we continue our dubious streak -- 45 consecutive days without measurable rainfall at San Antonio International Airport. This ranks just outside the top ten for longest streaks ever.

San Antonio Int'l Airport has seen 45 consecutive days without rainfall. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

On a positive note, the mornings will be comfortable. Every morning this week will begin with temperatures in the mid-60s. Have a great day!