Heat returns, lack of rainfall becoming big concern

Now 45 consecutive days without rainfall in San Antonio

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Daytime highs over the next five days. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • Above-average temperatures this week
  • Rainfall remains elusive, no rain over the next 7 days
  • Drought conditions quickly getting worse
FORECAST

Good Monday morning! I hope you had a great weekend. Sunday turned out to be warm and Monday will follow suit. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper-80s. In fact, this will be the forecast through next weekend. Unfortunately, rainfall remains elusive. While we did see a few sprinkles on Saturday, it was not measurable rainfall. That means that we continue our dubious streak -- 45 consecutive days without measurable rainfall at San Antonio International Airport. This ranks just outside the top ten for longest streaks ever.

San Antonio Int'l Airport has seen 45 consecutive days without rainfall. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

On a positive note, the mornings will be comfortable. Every morning this week will begin with temperatures in the mid-60s. Have a great day!

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

