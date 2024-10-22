Skip to main content
Drought worsening, aquifer continues to fall

Rain-free forecast, along with warm temperatures this week

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

7-day rainfall forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • We’re now at 46 consecutive days without measurable rainfall
  • No rain in the forecast for the next 7 days, with warm temperatures
  • Aquifer levels continue to drop
FORECAST

Good morning! I promise we don’t mean to sound negative, but it’s just the situation we’re in at the moment. Rain will return to the forecast at some point, it’s just not this week. Expect another warm day, with highs in the upper-80s. The pattern will keep rain away from South Texas through the weekend. Any cold fronts will stay north of the area.

The lack of rainfall continues to take a toll on area reservoirs, rivers, and the aquifer. While not quite at record lows, the aquifer is once again reaching levels not seen in a long time. And we’re not alone... much of the country is dealing with a lack of rainfall at the moment. Hopefully November will bring about changes! Have a great day!

Record low points for the Edwards Aquifer (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

About the Author
Justin Horne headshot

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

