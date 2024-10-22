Drought worsening, aquifer continues to fall

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

We’re now at 46 consecutive days without measurable rainfall

No rain in the forecast for the next 7 days, with warm temperatures

Aquifer levels continue to drop

FORECAST

Good morning! I promise we don’t mean to sound negative, but it’s just the situation we’re in at the moment. Rain will return to the forecast at some point, it’s just not this week. Expect another warm day, with highs in the upper-80s. The pattern will keep rain away from South Texas through the weekend. Any cold fronts will stay north of the area.

The lack of rainfall continues to take a toll on area reservoirs, rivers, and the aquifer. While not quite at record lows, the aquifer is once again reaching levels not seen in a long time. And we’re not alone... much of the country is dealing with a lack of rainfall at the moment. Hopefully November will bring about changes! Have a great day!