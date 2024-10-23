Skip to main content
Clear icon
66º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Quiet pattern this week, with a glimmer of hope next week

Models indicate a shift by late next week

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Next five days (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • Morning fog, afternoon sun, with warm weather again today
  • Dry pattern holds through early next week
  • Models hinting at a pattern change after Halloween
FORECAST

Good morning! Unlike yesterday, we’re not seeing as much cloud cover. However, some patchy fog may develop, especially east of I-35. Sunshine should take over today and allow temperatures to reach the upper-80s.

Tomorrow will bring a similar setup. Early fog or clouds, then afternoon sun. In fact, this will likely be the case through the end of the work week, with some added humidity. Our stretch of dry weather has brought aquifer levels down, now reaching the low levels last seen in August 2023. It may fall even farther.

As for late next week, models are finally hinting at a pattern change. A cold front *could* make its way toward South Texas around or after Halloween. It’s too early to talk specifics or if rain will arrive with the changes. Stay tuned, as we should have more information in the coming days.

A pattern shift may occur by late next week. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Justin Horne headshot

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos