Quiet pattern this week, with a glimmer of hope next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Morning fog, afternoon sun, with warm weather again today

Dry pattern holds through early next week

Models hinting at a pattern change after Halloween

FORECAST

Good morning! Unlike yesterday, we’re not seeing as much cloud cover. However, some patchy fog may develop, especially east of I-35. Sunshine should take over today and allow temperatures to reach the upper-80s.

Tomorrow will bring a similar setup. Early fog or clouds, then afternoon sun. In fact, this will likely be the case through the end of the work week, with some added humidity. Our stretch of dry weather has brought aquifer levels down, now reaching the low levels last seen in August 2023. It may fall even farther.

As for late next week, models are finally hinting at a pattern change. A cold front *could* make its way toward South Texas around or after Halloween. It’s too early to talk specifics or if rain will arrive with the changes. Stay tuned, as we should have more information in the coming days.