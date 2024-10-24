We’re currently on pace to see the warmest October on record

As of today, we are on pace to see one of the warmest, if not the warmest, October on record in San Antonio.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Patchy fog and cloud cover this morning

Mostly sunny and warm this afternoon

Some changes next week, but trending warm for Halloween

FORECAST

Good morning! As of now, we are on pace to see one of the warmest, if not the warmest October on record for San Antonio. But, that probably comes as no surprise to you. It’ll be warm again today. Expect some patchy fog and morning low clouds, before mostly sunny skies during the afternoon push temperatures into the upper-80s. This type setup holds into the weekend.

Next week, there is a pattern shift. However, most of the energy is forecast to stay north of our area. At this point, Halloween is looking warm and humid. A stray shower or two is possible during the middle part of next week, but rainfall is forecast to be isolated and light.

Halloween sneak peek forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day!