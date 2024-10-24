Skip to main content
We’re currently on pace to see the warmest October on record

Temperatures to remain above average into next week

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

As of today, we are on pace to see one of the warmest, if not the warmest, October on record in San Antonio. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • Patchy fog and cloud cover this morning
  • Mostly sunny and warm this afternoon
  • Some changes next week, but trending warm for Halloween
FORECAST

Good morning! As of now, we are on pace to see one of the warmest, if not the warmest October on record for San Antonio. But, that probably comes as no surprise to you. It’ll be warm again today. Expect some patchy fog and morning low clouds, before mostly sunny skies during the afternoon push temperatures into the upper-80s. This type setup holds into the weekend.

Next week, there is a pattern shift. However, most of the energy is forecast to stay north of our area. At this point, Halloween is looking warm and humid. A stray shower or two is possible during the middle part of next week, but rainfall is forecast to be isolated and light.

Halloween sneak peek forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day!

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

