Warm weekend, a few changes next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Warm, dry weather stays put through weekend

Increase in humidity, a stray shower or two by Halloween

Drought conditions worsen

FORECAST

Good morning! October is typically an up and down month for us. That is definitely not the case this year. Steady is the word, with morning clouds and warm afternoons in the forecast for Friday and the weekend. Despite a weak front nearing the area on Saturday, we’ll continue to see highs in the upper-80s and rain-free conditions.

Next week does bring a bit of a pattern change. By Tuesday, deeper moisture will begin to stream into the area. This will give us more cloud cover, some patchy AM drizzle, and a few stray showers during the afternoon hours for Wednesday and Thursday. At this point, we don’t anticipate this having any real impacts for Halloween. If that changes, we’ll let you know. Meantime, another cold front will get close to the area on Thursday, but likely stays north of San Antonio. That means temperatures will remain warm through the end of the month.

Rain chances over the next week

Any rain next week looks to be light, causing drought conditions to worsen. San Antonio is now considered to be in an extreme drought. Hopefully November will bring better news. Have a great weekend!