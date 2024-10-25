Skip to main content
Warm weekend, a few changes next week

October hot streak continues

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Weekend forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • Warm, dry weather stays put through weekend
  • Increase in humidity, a stray shower or two by Halloween
  • Drought conditions worsen
FORECAST

Good morning! October is typically an up and down month for us. That is definitely not the case this year. Steady is the word, with morning clouds and warm afternoons in the forecast for Friday and the weekend. Despite a weak front nearing the area on Saturday, we’ll continue to see highs in the upper-80s and rain-free conditions.

Next week does bring a bit of a pattern change. By Tuesday, deeper moisture will begin to stream into the area. This will give us more cloud cover, some patchy AM drizzle, and a few stray showers during the afternoon hours for Wednesday and Thursday. At this point, we don’t anticipate this having any real impacts for Halloween. If that changes, we’ll let you know. Meantime, another cold front will get close to the area on Thursday, but likely stays north of San Antonio. That means temperatures will remain warm through the end of the month.

Rain chances over the next week (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Any rain next week looks to be light, causing drought conditions to worsen. San Antonio is now considered to be in an extreme drought. Hopefully November will bring better news. Have a great weekend!

About the Author
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

