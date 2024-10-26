Skip to main content
WEEKEND FORECAST: Unseasonably warm, but hope for at least *some* rain next week

Halloween will be warm, but kiddos may need to dodge a few light showers

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Warm this weekend with morning clouds and afternoon sun (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • WEEKEND: Warm with morning clouds and afternoon sun
  • MAINLY DRY: October 2024 could end as the driest on record
  • HALLOWEEN: Warm with some spotty showers possible
  • EARLY NOVEMBER: Hints of a cool front, higher rain chances
FORECAST

Happy Weekend!

Plan for more of the same this weekend - basically just an extension of the past few days - with morning clouds leading to sunshine combined with unseasonably warm temperatures (upper 80s).

Then our weather pattern shifts a bit next week, which will gradually trim temperatures and reintroduce limited rain chances.

The big question mark is how close a cool front gets to San Antonio by midweek. Recent trends indicate slightly higher odds of it making it to San Antonio before stalling, so we’ve increased rain chances to 30% on Halloween. Though it’s a fluid situation with high uncertainty, so check back for updates.

However, it still looks warmer than average on Halloween, so it won’t be too cold for any costume. Plan for temperatures in the upper 70s/near 80° shortly after sunset. Your kids just *may* run into some spotty showers -- of course we’ll keep you updated.

Beyond Halloween and into early November, there are hints that we could see cooler, rainier weather. Something to keep our fingers crossed for!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

