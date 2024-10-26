WEEKEND FORECAST: Unseasonably warm, but hope for at least *some* rain next week

Warm this weekend with morning clouds and afternoon sun

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WEEKEND: Warm with morning clouds and afternoon sun

MAINLY DRY: October 2024 could end as the driest on record

HALLOWEEN: Warm with some spotty showers possible

EARLY NOVEMBER: Hints of a cool front, higher rain chances

FORECAST

Happy Weekend!

Plan for more of the same this weekend - basically just an extension of the past few days - with morning clouds leading to sunshine combined with unseasonably warm temperatures (upper 80s).

Then our weather pattern shifts a bit next week, which will gradually trim temperatures and reintroduce limited rain chances.

The big question mark is how close a cool front gets to San Antonio by midweek. Recent trends indicate slightly higher odds of it making it to San Antonio before stalling, so we’ve increased rain chances to 30% on Halloween. Though it’s a fluid situation with high uncertainty, so check back for updates.

However, it still looks warmer than average on Halloween, so it won’t be too cold for any costume. Plan for temperatures in the upper 70s/near 80° shortly after sunset. Your kids just *may* run into some spotty showers -- of course we’ll keep you updated.

Beyond Halloween and into early November, there are hints that we could see cooler, rainier weather. Something to keep our fingers crossed for!