Near-record warmth Sunday, but some changes are possible around Halloween

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: Unseasonably warm, highs near 90°

NEXT WEEK: Warm and dry start, spotty rain chances by midweek

HALLOWEEN: Warm, a few showers possible

FIRST WEEK OF NOVEMBER: Could be cooler...stay tuned!

FORECAST

Happy Sunday!

We’ll have plenty of sun and high temperatures near 90°. The record for San Antonio is 91° set in 1995, so we’ll be close to a 29-year old record for the day. Outdoor activities like Muertos Fest will be toasty!

Sunday activities like Muertos Fest will be toasty around San Antonio. High temperatures will be near 90° (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Still warm and dry into the start of next week, before a few changes work in by Halloween -- allowing for small rain chances Thursday and Friday.

This is because a cool front will stall just north of San Antonio Thursday. We are still expecting warmer-than-average temperatures on Halloween, so it won’t be too cold for any costume. Plan for temperatures in the upper 70s/near 80° shortly after sunset. Your kids just *may* run into some spotty showers while trick-or-treating. As we get closer to Halloween, we’ll be able to provide an hour-by-hour forecast.

Beyond the next 7 days, there are hints that we could see cooler and rainier weather into the first week of November...we’ll keep you posted!