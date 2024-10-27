Near-record warmth Sunday, but some changes are possible around Halloween

NEXT WEEK: Warm and dry start, spotty rain chances by midweek
HALLOWEEN: Warm, a few showers possible
FIRST WEEK OF NOVEMBER: Could be cooler...stay tuned!
FORECAST
Happy Sunday!
We’ll have plenty of sun and high temperatures near 90°. The record for San Antonio is 91° set in 1995, so we’ll be close to a 29-year old record for the day. Outdoor activities like Muertos Fest will be toasty!
Still warm and dry into the start of next week, before a few changes work in by Halloween -- allowing for small rain chances Thursday and Friday.
This is because a cool front will stall just north of San Antonio Thursday. We are still expecting warmer-than-average temperatures on Halloween, so it won’t be too cold for any costume. Plan for temperatures in the upper 70s/near 80° shortly after sunset. Your kids just *may* run into some spotty showers while trick-or-treating. As we get closer to Halloween, we’ll be able to provide an hour-by-hour forecast.
Beyond the next 7 days, there are hints that we could see cooler and rainier weather into the first week of November...we’ll keep you posted!
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.
Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home.
She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.