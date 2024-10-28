This week finally brings a chance for rain

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and quiet

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Humid, mostly cloudy, chance for a shower

HALLOWEEN: Not a rainout, but a slightly better shot for showers or a storm, especially early in the day. Stays warm for trick-or-treating

THURSDAY: Continued chance for spotty rainfall

FORECAST:

Good morning! Finally... a pattern shift. You won’t necessarily feel it today, as it’ll stay warm and quiet. But, by tonight and early tomorrow, you’ll notice a significant increase in humidity. This will lead to a few light showers mid-morning through midday on Tuesday. Don’t expect much rain, if you see any at all, but at least it’s something.

Wednesday is forecast to be warm, as a front approaches the area late in the day. The big question is whether or not the front moves through. As of now, we still believe it will stall just north of San Antonio. Regardless, it’s expected to get close enough to kick up some showers and maybe a storm or two. The window in which rain chances looks best is Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Some lingering showers are possible on Halloween (30%), however, we don’t expect trick-or-treating to be a washout. Temperatures should be fairly warm as the kids head out Thursday evening.

Rain chances this week. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Lingering rain chances continue on Friday (30%) and even into the weekend (20%). While temperatures will be slightly cooler this week, we still expect to end the month with one of the hottest Octobers on record. Have a great day!