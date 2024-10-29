Trick-or-treat forecast update

FORECAST UPDATE

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY : Spotty, light showers, mostly cloudy skies, and gusty winds

HALLOWEEN DAY : Few showers and a storm or two along a stalling front, mainly during the first half of the day

TRICK-OR-TREAT : Showers winding down, staying generally warm

NEXT WEEK: Possible stronger front, cooler weather

FORECAST

Good morning! A quick check of the radar this morning shows some fast-moving showers, mainly east of I-35. Sprinkles or a quick splash n’ dash shower will be possible through early afternoon (20%). Otherwise, it’ll be a mostly cloudy day, while winds are forecast to be gusty out of the south. That’ll pump in more Gulf moisture, so expect a humid day. Temperatures should reach the mid-80s.

Expect tomorrow to be similar, other than we may get more clearing during the afternoon. This will lend itself to warmer temperatures, with some spots approaching 90 yet again on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning that some changes begin to take hold. We’ll be keeping close watch on a front that will move into the Hill Country pre-dawn on Thursday. Along the front, a thin line of showers and a few storms will be ongoing. The front will stall, but get close enough to bring some of the rain into San Antonio for the first half of the day. Rain chances will be highest (40%) Wednesday night into early Thursday. While we can’t rule out a few showers for Trick-or-treat time, rain chances should drop by that time. Because the front stalls, it’ll still be generally warm for trick-or-treating, with temperatures in the 80s.

A stalling front is forecast to bring a thin line of showers and storms Thursday morning. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

There are some indications that we could see an end to very warm weather with a cool front during the first full week of November. It’s still several days away, but highs in the upper-70s are in view with 60s even possible if forecast trends hold. We will keep you posted!!