Near-record heat today, small rain chances for Halloween

FORECAST HIGHTLIGHTS

TODAY : Light shower or two for the morning commute, record-challenging heat this afternoon

HALLOWEEN : A few showers early in the day along a stalling front, quieter by trick-or-treat time

NEXT WEEK: A stronger cold front means cooler weather

FORECAST

Good morning! Like yesterday, your morning commute may include some quick-moving showers or drizzle. This will make for some slick roads in spots. The odds of rain decrease during the afternoon, with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will peak near 90, which would tie a record high (last set in 1947). It’ll also be breezy like Tuesday, with some gusts out of the south of 25-30 mph.

By tomorrow morning, a front will begin to move into the Hill Country. A thin line of showers and a storm or two will push south along with the front. Unfortunately, as it gets closer to San Antonio, the rain is forecast to diminish. Rain chances tomorrow morning sit at 30%. The front will stall, meaning temperatures are not forecast to be significantly cooler. By the afternoon, rain chances fall to 20%. While we can’t rule out a shower during trick-or-treat hours, rain likely won’t be a problem. Expect temperatures in the low-80s and upper-70s.

Small rain chances stick with us Friday through the weekend. Any rain will light and likely insignificant. Don’t forget we “fall back” early Sunday morning.

A stronger front takes aim on South Texas Monday night into Tuesday morning. Along this front, we’ll have another small shot at showers or storms. This one will bring cooler weather by Tuesday, along with some gusty winds. Highs on Tuesday could potentially only reach the low-70s. We’ll slip into the 50s by Wednesday morning. Something to look forward to!