Front moving through the Hill Country this morning

HALLOWEEN FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

THIS MORNING : A front will slowly move from the Hill Country to near San Antonio, isolated showers and a storm or two possible

MIDDAY : Rain chances will start to decrease, while the front stalls along Highway 90

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: While a shower or storm can’t be ruled out, rain chances are low for trick-or-treat time. Temps will be near 80.

FORECAST

Good morning and Happy Halloween! A front is currently pushing through the Hill Country and it’ll continue to move south towards San Antonio. It should arrive mid-morning toward midday. Showers and a few storms are possible along the front, however, as the rain pushes south, it’ll weaken. Rain chances in San Antonio will be around 30%, mainly during the first half of the day. Temperatures will still reach the 80s this afternoon despite the front. Expect some breezy east and northeast winds.

The front is forecast to stall out just south of San Antonio. With the front around, a shower or storm cannot be ruled out. However, rain chances are low during the trick-or-treat hours. Expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures around 80 during this time.

Trick-or-treat forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Overnight, shower activity may ramp back up, as the front reverses course and pushes back north. Rain chances stick around on Friday, along with mostly cloudy skies. The weekend should be fairly quiet, before a stronger front arrives late Monday into Tuesday. This front will also bring a broken line of showers and storms. Temperatures on Tuesday will dip into the 70s, while lows on Wednesday may sink into the mid-50s!

7-day forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a wonderful and safe Halloween!! -- Justin