Rain possible today and Saturday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FRIDAY : Isolated showers, possibly a storm, along with mostly cloudy skies

SATURDAY : A chance for showers continues, with any rain tapering off by the evening

SUNDAY : Lower rain chances, more sun, and warmer temperatures

COLD FRONT: A front arrives late Monday, with a small shot at rain. Cooler weather expected Tuesday

FORECAST

Good morning! Happy November! A few quick notes about October... it officially goes down as the hottest October for San Antonio on record, beating out the previous record set in 1931. All but three days out of the month were above average. The good news: November should bring us changes. Today and tomorrow, expect isolated quick-moving showers (30%). A storm or two can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy and stays fairly warm. Highs are forecast to reach the low-80s both days.

October ends as the hottest on record at San Antonio Int'l. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Sunday should be quieter, with more sunshine. That’ll push temperatures into the upper-80s.

Clouds thicken back up on Monday, ahead of our next storm system. A thin line of showers and storms will develop along a front that is forecast to arrive Monday evening. Once the front passes, we’ll get gusty winds and slightly cooler weather. Highs on Tuesday should only reach the mid-70s. The pattern appears to be picking up, meaning we should see more fronts throughout the month.

7 day forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great weekend!