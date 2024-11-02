Saturday starts damp with morning drizzle, few spotty storms possible in the afternoon

WATCH LIVE RADAR IN VIDEO ABOVE

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SATURDAY : Morning drizzle, 30% chance spotty afternoon rain

SUNDAY : Morning drizzle, less of an afternoon chance, warmer & windy

COLD FRONT: Arrives late Monday with a small shot at rain. Cooler Tuesday & Wednesday.

FORECAST

Saturday will be damp in the morning with a few spotty storms in the afternoon. Sunday will start off damp, too, but with less of a rain chance in the afternoon. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Happy weekend! We’re starting Saturday damp. There’s patchy drizzle and light rain out there. We’ll see gradually clearing skies by midday, but there still could be a few spotty downpours to dodge in the afternoon. Chance for your backyard is 30% through 4 p.m.. Unfortunately, any rainfall accumulations will be localized, so any rain will likely NOT help with the drought situation.

FRIENDLY REMINDER: Clocks fall back an hour Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time ends ⏰

Sunday will once again start off with patchy drizzle. However, rain chances are less in the in afternoon - 20%. It’ll be warmer, too, with a high in the upper-80s. Windy with gusts up to 30 mph from the south.

After our warmest October on record, you’ll be pleased to know we’ll see a cool front Monday night. Highs in the 70s are likely Tuesday and Wednesday before we warm back up by the end of the week.

Have a wonderful weekend! ~ Sarah