Weather

Sunday starts damp, ends warm and windy

All eyes on a cool front, arriving Monday night/Tuesday morning

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Sunday starts damp, but will end up warm and windy! (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • SUNDAY: Morning drizzle, less of an afternoon rain chance, warmer & windy. Gusts up to 30 mph
  • COOL FRONT: Arrives late Monday with a shot at more rain
  • TEMPERATURES: Cooler Tuesday & Wednesday, highs in the 70s
  • SECOND COOL FRONT: Another cooler front may arrive Friday, setting up a nice weekend
FORECAST DETAILS

Sunday starts again with patchy drizzle and light rain. Rain chances will be lower in the afternoon at 10%-20%. It’ll be warmer, too, as highs reach for the upper-80s. You’ll also notice a healthy south wind that will gust up to 30 miles per hour.

Cool front arrives late Monday/early Tuesday with another shot at rain (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

After our warmest October on record, changes arrive early this week as a cool front moves in Monday night. A few showers and storms will be possible along the front (40%) late Monday night, before cooler air filters in Tuesday and Wednesday, when highs will be in the 70s. Lows bottom out in the upper 50s by Wednesday morning.

Enjoy it! More humidity pumps in by Wednesday night and temperatures warm back up for the second half of the week. However, there are indications that another front could push through ahead of next weekend, so we’ll keep you posted on that in the days ahead.

Have a great evening and rest of your weekend!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

Mia Montgomery headshot

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

