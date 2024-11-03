Sunday starts damp, ends warm and windy

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SUNDAY: Morning drizzle, less of an afternoon rain chance, warmer & windy. Gusts up to 30 mph
- COOL FRONT: Arrives late Monday with a shot at more rain
- TEMPERATURES: Cooler Tuesday & Wednesday, highs in the 70s
- SECOND COOL FRONT: Another cooler front may arrive Friday, setting up a nice weekend
FORECAST DETAILS
Sunday starts again with patchy drizzle and light rain. Rain chances will be lower in the afternoon at 10%-20%. It’ll be warmer, too, as highs reach for the upper-80s. You’ll also notice a healthy south wind that will gust up to 30 miles per hour.
After our warmest October on record, changes arrive early this week as a cool front moves in Monday night. A few showers and storms will be possible along the front (40%) late Monday night, before cooler air filters in Tuesday and Wednesday, when highs will be in the 70s. Lows bottom out in the upper 50s by Wednesday morning.
Enjoy it! More humidity pumps in by Wednesday night and temperatures warm back up for the second half of the week. However, there are indications that another front could push through ahead of next weekend, so we’ll keep you posted on that in the days ahead.
Have a great evening and rest of your weekend!