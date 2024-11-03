Sunday starts damp, ends warm and windy

Sunday starts damp, but will end up warm and windy!

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY : Morning drizzle, less of an afternoon rain chance, warmer & windy. Gusts up to 30 mph

COOL FRONT : Arrives late Monday with a shot at more rain

TEMPERATURES: Cooler Tuesday & Wednesday, highs in the 70s

SECOND COOL FRONT: Another cooler front may arrive Friday, setting up a nice weekend

FORECAST DETAILS

Sunday starts again with patchy drizzle and light rain. Rain chances will be lower in the afternoon at 10%-20%. It’ll be warmer, too, as highs reach for the upper-80s. You’ll also notice a healthy south wind that will gust up to 30 miles per hour.

Cool front arrives late Monday/early Tuesday with another shot at rain

After our warmest October on record, changes arrive early this week as a cool front moves in Monday night. A few showers and storms will be possible along the front (40%) late Monday night, before cooler air filters in Tuesday and Wednesday, when highs will be in the 70s. Lows bottom out in the upper 50s by Wednesday morning.

Enjoy it! More humidity pumps in by Wednesday night and temperatures warm back up for the second half of the week. However, there are indications that another front could push through ahead of next weekend, so we’ll keep you posted on that in the days ahead.

Have a great evening and rest of your weekend!