Warm & humid, then storms tonight

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MORNING : Patchy drizzle, a shower or two

MIDDAY THROUGH EVENING : Clearing, warm, and humid

TONIGHT : Storms will develop along a front, with rain chances peaking around midnight. A few of the storms could be strong to severe.

TUESDAY MORNING : A few lingering showers and breezy, with clearing by mid-morning

ELECTION DAY: Clearing skies and cooler

FORECAST

Good morning! We’ve finally reached a more fall-like pattern. While today will be warm and humid, a cool down arrives tonight. Expect some patchy drizzle and a few spotty showers this morning. Then, skies will clear some by midday and into the afternoon. This will allow temperatures to reach to near 90. A cold front will move through South Texas tonight. Storms will develop out ahead and along the front, peaking around midnight. It’s during this time that some storms could be strong to severe, although, widespread severe weather is not expected. Hail and gusty winds would be the main threats.

Severe weather risk tonight (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Lingering showers will continue into early Tuesday morning, while winds will briefly become gusty out of the northwest. Skies clear by midday and it’ll turn into a sunny, beautiful day. High temperatures on Election Day are only expected to reach the mid-70s!

By Wednesday morning, temperatures will dip all the way into the low-50s around San Antonio. The Hill Country is forecast to see widespread lows in the 40s. Wednesday brings more beautiful weather. However, changes arrive by Thursday morning, with more rain in the forecast and another cold front by Friday.

7 day forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TROPICS

We’ll be watching newly-formed tropical depression #18. This system is forecast to move north into the Gulf of Mexico. While chances are slim this would have any impact on Texas, it’s worth watching and we’ll keep you posted on its track.