Lingering rain this morning, afternoon clearing

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Heavy rain overnight, SA Int’l Airport picked up 1.61″

Lingering showers continue this morning, commute will be wet

Clearing skies midday, lower humidity

Sunny and beautiful for the second half of Election Day

FORECAST

Good morning! Mother Nature kept a lot of us up overnight with loud thunderstorms. Thankfully, those storms brought some much-needed rainfall. Much of San Antonio saw at least an inch, with the airport officially recording 1.61″. Scattered showers continue behind the front. This will make for a damp morning commute. Showers are forecast to come to an end later this morning, with clearing skies by lunchtime. This afternoon should be beautiful, with temperatures in the mid-70s and sunny skies. Happy voting!

24-hour rainfall totals (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Today's forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Tonight, with dry air in place and clear skies, temperatures will fall quickly. By Wednesday morning, San Antonio will dip into the low-50s, while surrounding areas could be looking at 40s. You’ll want a coat, at least for a few hours on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon is sunny and nice, before humidity makes a quick return by Wednesday night. Thursday morning will be warmer, as fog and drizzle develops. Showers and even a few storms may develop out ahead of our next storm system during the day on Thursday. Another front slides through on Friday, with clearing skies for the weekend.

7-Day forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day!