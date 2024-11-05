Lingering rain this morning, afternoon clearing

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- Heavy rain overnight, SA Int’l Airport picked up 1.61″
- Lingering showers continue this morning, commute will be wet
- Clearing skies midday, lower humidity
- Sunny and beautiful for the second half of Election Day
FORECAST
Good morning! Mother Nature kept a lot of us up overnight with loud thunderstorms. Thankfully, those storms brought some much-needed rainfall. Much of San Antonio saw at least an inch, with the airport officially recording 1.61″. Scattered showers continue behind the front. This will make for a damp morning commute. Showers are forecast to come to an end later this morning, with clearing skies by lunchtime. This afternoon should be beautiful, with temperatures in the mid-70s and sunny skies. Happy voting!
Tonight, with dry air in place and clear skies, temperatures will fall quickly. By Wednesday morning, San Antonio will dip into the low-50s, while surrounding areas could be looking at 40s. You’ll want a coat, at least for a few hours on Wednesday morning.
Wednesday afternoon is sunny and nice, before humidity makes a quick return by Wednesday night. Thursday morning will be warmer, as fog and drizzle develops. Showers and even a few storms may develop out ahead of our next storm system during the day on Thursday. Another front slides through on Friday, with clearing skies for the weekend.
Have a great day!