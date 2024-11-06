Grab a coat this morning, then brace for a roller coaster ride

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

CHILLY THIS MORNING : 40s and 50s, but you won’t need a jacket for long

WARM AFTERNOON : Sunny, with highs near 80

CHANGES TONIGHT : Humidity, clouds quickly return overnight

DAMP THURSDAY AM COMMUTE : Fog, drizzle, and a few showers Thursday morning

WATCHING FOR A FEW STORMS: Isolated strong storms possible Thursday & Friday

FORECAST

Good morning! Be prepared for a roller coast ride ahead.

As expected, temperatures have dipped into the 40s and 50s. You’ll want to send the kids with a jacket, but they won’t need it for long. By midday, we’ll return to the 70s and end up near 80 this afternoon. Skies stay sunny.

Then, changes arrive tonight. Humidity will surge in from the Gulf of Mexico. This means clouds return, while fog, drizzle, and a few showers will be possible by sunrise Thursday. Rain chances will stay with us much of Thursday and Friday. Some storms will also be a possibility, including a threat for isolated severe storms. That threat comes to an end late on Friday, as a front sweeps through the area.

Rain chances this week (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The weekend brings a return to mostly sunny and dry conditions. Highs will be in the upper-70s to near 80, while mornings will be clear and cool.