Grab a coat this morning, then brace for a roller coaster ride

More changes over the next 48 hours

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Chilly this morning, then warm this afternoon (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • CHILLY THIS MORNING: 40s and 50s, but you won’t need a jacket for long
  • WARM AFTERNOON: Sunny, with highs near 80
  • CHANGES TONIGHT: Humidity, clouds quickly return overnight
  • DAMP THURSDAY AM COMMUTE: Fog, drizzle, and a few showers Thursday morning
  • WATCHING FOR A FEW STORMS: Isolated strong storms possible Thursday & Friday
FORECAST

Good morning! Be prepared for a roller coast ride ahead.

As expected, temperatures have dipped into the 40s and 50s. You’ll want to send the kids with a jacket, but they won’t need it for long. By midday, we’ll return to the 70s and end up near 80 this afternoon. Skies stay sunny.

Then, changes arrive tonight. Humidity will surge in from the Gulf of Mexico. This means clouds return, while fog, drizzle, and a few showers will be possible by sunrise Thursday. Rain chances will stay with us much of Thursday and Friday. Some storms will also be a possibility, including a threat for isolated severe storms. That threat comes to an end late on Friday, as a front sweeps through the area.

Rain chances this week (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The weekend brings a return to mostly sunny and dry conditions. Highs will be in the upper-70s to near 80, while mornings will be clear and cool.

7-day forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

