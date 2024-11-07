Skip to main content
Weather

Fog and drizzle this morning, few storms this afternoon

Rain chances continue through Friday

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Next three days (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • DAMP COMMUTE FOR SOME: Patchy fog, mist, and drizzle this morning
  • UMBRELLA NEEDED: Showers and a storm or two midday into the afternoon
  • CHANCES THROUGH FRIDAY: Rain chances continues through Friday evening, before a front sweeps through
  • GREAT WEEKEND: Beautiful weather takes over for the weekend
FORECAST

Good morning! We’re keeping an eye on a surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. As humidity has gone up, so too have temperatures. We’re some 20 degrees warmer than yesterday at this time. The moisture is also helping to create fog and drizzle. This could make for a damp morning commute for some. We’ll also see showers and a storm or two develop by midday into the early afternoon. Be prepared to dodge some rain. Otherwise it’ll be mostly cloudy and warm.

Chance of showers today (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Friday brings rain chances, too, as a front moves in from the west. Storms will once again be possible, with the threat of a strong storm or two. The front should move through by the evening hours, with lingering clouds into Saturday morning.

The weekend should be beautiful as skies clear. We’ll also see comfortable weather for much of next week, as the weather pattern quiets. With regards to Hurricane Raphael, while it is forecast to reach the western Gulf of Mexico, it is expected to fall apart and be swept either south or well to the north of Texas. In other words, it will not have any impacts for us. Have a great day!

Raphael will not be a factor in our forecast. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Justin Horne headshot

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

