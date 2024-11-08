A broken line of showers and storms this evening

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

AM DRIZZLE : Patchy drizzle, a shower or two this morning

FEW STORMS THIS EVENING : Isolated to scattered storms along a front around dinnertime, a few could be strong

CLEARING ON SATURDAY: Clouds slowly clear, then drier air filters in this weekend

FORECAST

Good morning! We’ve got an eye on the radar, with showers and even a few storms taking shape to the west of San Antonio. As for the morning commute in town, some patchy, light drizzle, or a stray shower is possible. A front will slowly move west to east throughout the day, arriving to San Antonio by dinnertime. A broken line of storms will develop along the front. Unfortunately, not everyone will get rain and we don’t anticipate big rain totals with this activity, however, a few of the storms today could be strong to severe. Gusty winds and hail, per usual, are the main threats. Once the front clears, drier air will filter into the area tonight and we’ll see cooler temperatures by Saturday morning.

The big question for Saturday will be how quickly cloud cover decreases. It may take through midday before that happens. Sunshine is forecast by the afternoon, boosting temperatures into the upper-70s.

Next week, the pattern quiets, with cool mornings and fairly warm afternoons. Our next front is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday.

7-day forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Meantime, Hurricane Raphael has become a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. It will weaken in the coming days and essentially fall apart before having any impacts on the United States. Do know that high surf will be an issue along the Texas Coast in the coming days.