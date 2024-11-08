Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
73º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

A broken line of showers and storms this evening

Front expected to move through around dinnertime

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
A broken line of storms will arrive by dinnertime in San Antonio. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • AM DRIZZLE: Patchy drizzle, a shower or two this morning
  • FEW STORMS THIS EVENING: Isolated to scattered storms along a front around dinnertime, a few could be strong
  • CLEARING ON SATURDAY: Clouds slowly clear, then drier air filters in this weekend
FORECAST

Good morning! We’ve got an eye on the radar, with showers and even a few storms taking shape to the west of San Antonio. As for the morning commute in town, some patchy, light drizzle, or a stray shower is possible. A front will slowly move west to east throughout the day, arriving to San Antonio by dinnertime. A broken line of storms will develop along the front. Unfortunately, not everyone will get rain and we don’t anticipate big rain totals with this activity, however, a few of the storms today could be strong to severe. Gusty winds and hail, per usual, are the main threats. Once the front clears, drier air will filter into the area tonight and we’ll see cooler temperatures by Saturday morning.

The big question for Saturday will be how quickly cloud cover decreases. It may take through midday before that happens. Sunshine is forecast by the afternoon, boosting temperatures into the upper-70s.

Next week, the pattern quiets, with cool mornings and fairly warm afternoons. Our next front is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday.

7-day forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Meantime, Hurricane Raphael has become a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. It will weaken in the coming days and essentially fall apart before having any impacts on the United States. Do know that high surf will be an issue along the Texas Coast in the coming days.

Hurricane Raphael is forecast to stay out over the Gulf and eventually fall apart. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Justin Horne headshot

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos