Weather

WEEKEND FORECAST: Great weekend for outdoor activities

Low humidity will be with us all weekend & Veterans Day looks pleasant

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

It'll be a pleasant weekend with low humidity (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • DRIER AIR: Low humidity all weekend
  • SATURDAY: Gradually clearing, upper-70s
  • SUNDAY: A little warmer, but still pleasant
  • VETERANS DAY: A touch muggier, but nice for the holiday
  • THIS WEEK: No rain
FORECAST

Friday’s cool front has cleared the area and has sent cooler and drier air into South Central Texas.

We’re starting with clouds Saturday, but plenty of sunshine takes over by the afternoon, helping highs climb into the upper 70s. Low humidity will make for a comfortable day and winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Another cool morning kicks off the second half of the weekend, but highs will likely trend a few degrees warmer by Sunday afternoon.

This quiet weather pattern continues into next week, with cool mornings and fairly warm afternoons still the theme. Our next front is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, but this one will be very weak and not produce any rain. We’ll keep you posted on that in the days ahead!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
TROPICAL UPDATE

Meantime, Tropical Storm Rafael continues to trek through the central Gulf of Mexico. It will weaken this weekend and essentially fall apart before having any impacts on the United States. Do know that high surf will be an issue along the Texas Coast in the coming days.

Tropical Storm Rafael weakens before having any major impacts on the United States. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

