WEEKEND FORECAST: Great weekend for outdoor activities

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

DRIER AIR: Low humidity all weekend

SATURDAY: Gradually clearing, upper-70s

SUNDAY: A little warmer, but still pleasant

VETERANS DAY: A touch muggier, but nice for the holiday

THIS WEEK: No rain

FORECAST

Friday’s cool front has cleared the area and has sent cooler and drier air into South Central Texas.

We’re starting with clouds Saturday, but plenty of sunshine takes over by the afternoon, helping highs climb into the upper 70s. Low humidity will make for a comfortable day and winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Another cool morning kicks off the second half of the weekend, but highs will likely trend a few degrees warmer by Sunday afternoon.

This quiet weather pattern continues into next week, with cool mornings and fairly warm afternoons still the theme. Our next front is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, but this one will be very weak and not produce any rain. We’ll keep you posted on that in the days ahead!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TROPICAL UPDATE

Meantime, Tropical Storm Rafael continues to trek through the central Gulf of Mexico. It will weaken this weekend and essentially fall apart before having any impacts on the United States. Do know that high surf will be an issue along the Texas Coast in the coming days.