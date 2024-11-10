THIS WEEK: Quiet and warm with low humidity. Pleasant for Veterans Day

Much warmer than average even with a weak cool front in the forecast Wednesday night

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: A little warmer, but still pleasant with low humidity

VETERANS DAY: A touch muggier, but nice for the holiday

ANY RAIN? No major chances this week, even with a weak cool front arriving Wednesday night

STRONGER FRONT? Some indications for cooler air NEXT week, particularly between 11/17 and 11/20

FORECAST

Hope you’re having a great weekend!

Sunday's forecast calls for ample sunshine, low humidity, and a warm afternoon (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It’s pleasantly cool this Sunday morning. We’ll see plenty of sun throughout the day with highs a few degrees warmer than Saturday, in the mid-80s. Winds will be relatively calm.

Attending any Veterans Day ceremonies on Monday? Overall a pleasant day is in store with morning 60s transitioning to afternoon mid-80s and mostly sunny skies.

A quiet weather pattern will be the theme next week with cool mornings and fairly warm afternoons. Our next cool front arrives on Wednesday, but this one will be very weak and not produce any rain.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A STRONGER FRONT SOON?

So far this fall, the coolest high temperature at San Antonio International Airport has been 75° on November 5. That’s not necessarily the crisp, cool fall air that we desire. Looking ahead, there are some indications that we could see a stronger front sometime next week, between 11/17 to 11/20. That’s still a while away, but we wanted to give you an extra heads up. We’ll keep you posted!