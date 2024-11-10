Skip to main content
THIS WEEK: Quiet and warm with low humidity. Pleasant for Veterans Day

PLUS: Some indication for a stronger cold front in the next 10 days

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Much warmer than average even with a weak cool front in the forecast Wednesday night (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • SUNDAY: A little warmer, but still pleasant with low humidity
  • VETERANS DAY: A touch muggier, but nice for the holiday
  • ANY RAIN? No major chances this week, even with a weak cool front arriving Wednesday night
  • STRONGER FRONT? Some indications for cooler air NEXT week, particularly between 11/17 and 11/20

FORECAST

Hope you’re having a great weekend!

Sunday's forecast calls for ample sunshine, low humidity, and a warm afternoon (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It’s pleasantly cool this Sunday morning. We’ll see plenty of sun throughout the day with highs a few degrees warmer than Saturday, in the mid-80s. Winds will be relatively calm.

Attending any Veterans Day ceremonies on Monday? Overall a pleasant day is in store with morning 60s transitioning to afternoon mid-80s and mostly sunny skies.

A quiet weather pattern will be the theme next week with cool mornings and fairly warm afternoons. Our next cool front arrives on Wednesday, but this one will be very weak and not produce any rain.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A STRONGER FRONT SOON?

So far this fall, the coolest high temperature at San Antonio International Airport has been 75° on November 5. That’s not necessarily the crisp, cool fall air that we desire. Looking ahead, there are some indications that we could see a stronger front sometime next week, between 11/17 to 11/20. That’s still a while away, but we wanted to give you an extra heads up. We’ll keep you posted!

Indications for a stronger cold front some time next week (11/17 to 11/19) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

About the Authors
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

Mia Montgomery headshot

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

