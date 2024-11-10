THIS WEEK: Quiet and warm with low humidity. Pleasant for Veterans Day

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SUNDAY: A little warmer, but still pleasant with low humidity
- VETERANS DAY: A touch muggier, but nice for the holiday
- ANY RAIN? No major chances this week, even with a weak cool front arriving Wednesday night
- STRONGER FRONT? Some indications for cooler air NEXT week, particularly between 11/17 and 11/20
FORECAST
Hope you’re having a great weekend!
It’s pleasantly cool this Sunday morning. We’ll see plenty of sun throughout the day with highs a few degrees warmer than Saturday, in the mid-80s. Winds will be relatively calm.
Attending any Veterans Day ceremonies on Monday? Overall a pleasant day is in store with morning 60s transitioning to afternoon mid-80s and mostly sunny skies.
A quiet weather pattern will be the theme next week with cool mornings and fairly warm afternoons. Our next cool front arrives on Wednesday, but this one will be very weak and not produce any rain.
A STRONGER FRONT SOON?
So far this fall, the coolest high temperature at San Antonio International Airport has been 75° on November 5. That’s not necessarily the crisp, cool fall air that we desire. Looking ahead, there are some indications that we could see a stronger front sometime next week, between 11/17 to 11/20. That’s still a while away, but we wanted to give you an extra heads up. We’ll keep you posted!