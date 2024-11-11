Warm Veterans Day followed by another front later this week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

PATCHY FOG : Patchy morning fog is possible for those south and east of San Antonio

VETERANS DAY WARMTH : After a comfortable start, it’ll be in the mid-80s this afternoon

NEXT FRONT: Another cold front arrives late on Wednesday

FORECAST

Good morning! A quick THANK YOU to all the veterans today. We truly appreciate your service! Some patchy fog has developed for those southeast of San Antonio. Meantime, morning, low clouds have arrived to the area. Any cloud cover or fog should burn off quickly today. If you plan to attend any Veterans Day events, know that’ll be warm this afternoon. It starts off comfortable, but mostly sunny conditions will allow for the above-average temperatures in the afternoon.

Tuesday will likely be end up being very similar: a cool morning and a warm afternoon. The next change arrives late on Wednesday, as another cold front slides through the area. Unfortunately, it moves through without any rainfall. The temperatures impacts won’t be all that great, either. We’ll go from 80s back down to 70s for highs. Lows will return to the 50s.

Temperatures this week (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

We’ve been getting a lot of questions about when our first freeze will occur. There are no indications of anything close to a freeze, at least not over the next seven days. Here’s a map showing the average first freeze. Keep in mind however, that these are just averages and first freezes can vary quite a bit from year to year. For instance, San Antonio has seen its first freeze as early as late October and as late as March 8th.