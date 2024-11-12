Skip to main content
Cold front tomorrow, stronger one next week

Chilly mornings by Thursday and Friday

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Temperatures next 10 days (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • WARM TODAY & TOMORROW: 80s and mostly sunny skies
  • COLD FRONT WEDNESDAY EVENING: Much lower humidity by Thursday
  • CHILLY MORNINGS THU & FRI: Temperatures will dip into the 40s
  • STRONGER FRONT NEXT WEEK?: Potentially much cooler weather by the middle of next week
FORECAST

Good morning! It’ll be status quo next two days, as temperatures remain above-average. A front is expected Wednesday around dinnertime, bringing much lower humidity to the area. While the afternoons will still be fairly warm (upper-70s), the mornings will be crisp and cool, most notably Thursday and Friday. Upper-40s are possible both mornings.

Saturday stays comfortable before a surge of humidity returns by Sunday morning. This likely results in fog and/or morning clouds. Sunday through early Tuesday will be warm and sticky. The next cold front is currently scheduled sometime around Tuesday of next week. The exact timing will likely change, but models are indicating some of the coldest air of the season arriving by the middle of next week. Some rain is possible with this front, as well. We’ll keep you updated with more details to come!

Upper level pattern next week (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day! -- Justin

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Justin Horne headshot

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

