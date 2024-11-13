A cold front arrives before dinnertime. Here’s what to expect

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COLD FRONT THIS EVENING : Arrives late afternoon, it’ll arrive with lower humidity

COOLER ON THURSDAY : After a cool morning, highs will be in the upper-70s

CHILLY FRIDAY MORNING : Lows will be in the 40s in San Antonio

COLD FRONT NEXT WEEK: Currently scheduled for Monday, much cooler by the middle of next week

FORECAST

Good morning! After another warm day, we’ll be on on cold front watch this afternoon. The front is expected before dinnertime. Humidity levels will quickly drop behind the boundary, leading to a clear, cool morning on Thursday. San Antonio likely dips into the low-50s and upper-40s to start the day on Thursday. Daytime highs will be *slightly* cooler tomorrow afternoon. Friday morning will be the coolest of all, with lows in the mid-40s.

The weekend will see moderating temperatures, setting the stage for our next big change in the form of a stronger cold front.

Often with these early-season cold fronts, forecasting exact times and strength can be a little tricky (models don’t handle them well). But, the latest thinking is that the front will make a push through Central Texas on Monday. That would mean gusty winds are possible, along with a few showers along the front. Cooler weather is forecast for Tuesday, with a secondary push of colder air for Wednesday. More updates to come!

7-day forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day -- Justin