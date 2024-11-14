Grab a jacket! Cool mornings today & tomorrow

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

COOL MORNINGS : 40s and 50s today & tomorrow

NICE AFTERNOONS : 70s during the afternoons

BREEZY WEEKEND : Warmer, more humidity

STRONGER FRONTS NEXT WEEK: Prepare for a big cool-down

FORECAST:

Good morning! It’s crisp and cool in the wake of yesterday’s front. San Antonio still sits in the 50s, but surrounding areas have dipped into the 40s. This afternoon will be beautiful! Expect highs in the upper-70s. Friday starts out chilly, too, with most places seeing the coolest morning so far this season. San Antonio will be looking at mid-40s.

Over the weekend, humidity makes a return, while temperatures are forecast to reach the 80s. We’ll watch for some breezy conditions, especially on Sunday ahead of another cold front. A few showers may develop for the second half of the day on Sunday.

The next cold front gets here on Monday. It’ll bring some windy conditions, a few showers, and a storm or two. It turns cooler once again early in the work week. The models bring a stronger push of cold air on Wednesday. Highs by Wednesday and Thursday could potentially be in the 60s.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day! - Justin