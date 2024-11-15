It’s chilly... for now. Get ready for an up & down forecast

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

CHILLY AM, NICE PM : After a cold start, we’ll see upper-70s later today

HUMIDITY RETURNS THIS WEEKEND : This will bring more clouds and a shower or two late on Sunday

COLD FRONT MONDAY : Showers, a few storms, and gusty winds arrive with a front Monday morning

STRONGER FRONT WEDNESDAY: Even cooler weather by mid-week next week

FORECAST

Good morning! Crank up the heater and grab a jacket. It’s the chilliest morning so far this season. Most of us are in the 40s, while the Hill Country has managed to fall into the 30s. That’s what clear skies and dry air will do for you! On the flip side, it’ll also allow us to rebound nicely this afternoon to near 80.

Saturday morning won’t be as cool, as clouds likely roll in for a few hours. Then, expect a mostly sunny afternoon, with highs in the 80s. More humidity arrives on Sunday and that’ll make for a mostly cloudy day. A few showers will even be possible late in the day.

Sunday night, showers and a few storms will develop along a front. They’ll form into a thin line and move west to east across the area early on Monday. While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. Gusty winds are likely along the front. Skies will clear Monday afternoon and it’ll be drier and cooler.

A front early on Monday will bring a thin line of showers and storms.

After a nice day on Tuesday, a stronger push of cooler air moves in on Wednesday. This will cool us down into the 60s for highs Wednesday and Thursday.

7-Day Forecast

Have a great weekend! -- Justin