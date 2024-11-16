Skip to main content
WEEKEND FORECAST: Becoming humid, storms possible late Sunday/early Monday

Then, our coolest weather so far this season arrives next week

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Nice Saturday, but noticeably humid Sunday. Storms are possible early Monday morning with a cold front (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • THIS WEEKEND: Warmer, turning humid & breezy, a few sprinkles/drizzle early Sunday
  • COLD FRONT MONDAY: Showers, a few storms, and gusty winds arrive with a front Monday morning
  • STRONGER FRONT WEDNESDAY: Even cooler weather by mid-week next week

FORECAST

Two fronts will impact our weather in the next 7 days (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

There’s some patchy fog this morning, but skies will clear and it’ll be a pleasant day with a high near 80°. Humidity returns late tonight, so Sunday should stay gray longer. Actually, areas of fog and drizzle are possible Sunday morning.

Sunday will also feel more spring-like with high humidity and afternoon temperatures reaching into the lower 80s. However, that humidity will be swept away by a cold front Monday morning. That front should develop a broken line of showers/storms across Texas, but we’ll be on the tail end of that activity with just a glancing blow likely. Then the sky clears for the afternoon and remains sunny for the rest of the week.

A front early on Monday will bring a thin line of showers and storms. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A second cold front will arrive Tuesday night, bringing windy weather and the coolest temperatures we’ve seen so far this season. Morning lows will be near 40° with highs in the 60s.

The latest 7 day forecast from your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

