WEEKEND FORECAST: Becoming humid, storms possible late Sunday/early Monday

Nice Saturday, but noticeably humid Sunday. Storms are possible early Monday morning with a cold front

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

THIS WEEKEND : Warmer, turning humid & breezy, a few sprinkles/drizzle early Sunday

COLD FRONT MONDAY : Showers, a few storms, and gusty winds arrive with a front Monday morning

STRONGER FRONT WEDNESDAY: Even cooler weather by mid-week next week

FORECAST

Two fronts will impact our weather in the next 7 days (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

There’s some patchy fog this morning, but skies will clear and it’ll be a pleasant day with a high near 80°. Humidity returns late tonight, so Sunday should stay gray longer. Actually, areas of fog and drizzle are possible Sunday morning.

Sunday will also feel more spring-like with high humidity and afternoon temperatures reaching into the lower 80s. However, that humidity will be swept away by a cold front Monday morning. That front should develop a broken line of showers/storms across Texas, but we’ll be on the tail end of that activity with just a glancing blow likely. Then the sky clears for the afternoon and remains sunny for the rest of the week.

A front early on Monday will bring a thin line of showers and storms. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A second cold front will arrive Tuesday night, bringing windy weather and the coolest temperatures we’ve seen so far this season. Morning lows will be near 40° with highs in the 60s.