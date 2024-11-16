WEEKEND FORECAST: Becoming humid, storms possible late Sunday/early Monday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- THIS WEEKEND: Warmer, turning humid & breezy, a few sprinkles/drizzle early Sunday
- COLD FRONT MONDAY: Showers, a few storms, and gusty winds arrive with a front Monday morning
- STRONGER FRONT WEDNESDAY: Even cooler weather by mid-week next week
FORECAST
There’s some patchy fog this morning, but skies will clear and it’ll be a pleasant day with a high near 80°. Humidity returns late tonight, so Sunday should stay gray longer. Actually, areas of fog and drizzle are possible Sunday morning.
Sunday will also feel more spring-like with high humidity and afternoon temperatures reaching into the lower 80s. However, that humidity will be swept away by a cold front Monday morning. That front should develop a broken line of showers/storms across Texas, but we’ll be on the tail end of that activity with just a glancing blow likely. Then the sky clears for the afternoon and remains sunny for the rest of the week.
A second cold front will arrive Tuesday night, bringing windy weather and the coolest temperatures we’ve seen so far this season. Morning lows will be near 40° with highs in the 60s.