FORECAST TIMELINE: When to expect storms, cooler weather in San Antonio this week

First front with some rain arrives Monday morning, second front Wednesday brings much cooler air

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

We'll have two cold fronts for San Antonio in the next 5 days (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • SUNDAY: Humid and breezy; a few sprinkles and drizzle early
  • OVERNIGHT SUNDAY: Spotty rain, windy with gusts up to 40 mph
  • MONDAY MORNING: Front arrives, few showers/storms for morning commute
  • AFTER 10 AM MONDAY: Clearing, windy, pleasant with low humidity
  • WEDNESDAY: Second front arrives, bringing coolest weather so far this season to San Antonio. High in 60s
  • THURSDAY MORNING: Near 40° in SA, upper-30s in Hill Country

FORECAST

Hope you’re having a great weekend!

Today starts with patchy fog/sprinkles. Otherwise, Sunday will be a muggy and warm day with a high in the low-80s. Late tonight, after 9 pm, rain chances start to increase ahead of a cool front expected early Monday morning. Overnight, spotty rain will be possible with gusty winds from the south. Winds could gust up to 35-40 mph.

It'll be windy Sunday night & Monday with gusts up to 35-40 mph possible (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The front is expected to arrive to San Antonio between 6 am to 8 am, bringing a broken line of rain and storms. This could make for a dodgy morning commute in places, so please plan ahead!

A broken line of storms will develop along a cold front, moving through San Antonio close to peak morning rush hour (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Skies clear by Monday afternoon and drier air pumps in, before a second, stronger cold front arrives late Tuesday/early Wednesday. No rain with this one, but noticeably cooler air surges into South Central Texas with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s expected for the second half of the week and total sunshine.

More updates to come! Until then -- have a great rest of your weekend.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

Mia Montgomery headshot

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

