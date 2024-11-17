FORECAST TIMELINE: When to expect storms, cooler weather in San Antonio this week

We'll have two cold fronts for San Antonio in the next 5 days

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY : Humid and breezy; a few sprinkles and drizzle early

OVERNIGHT SUNDAY: Spotty rain, windy with gusts up to 40 mph

MONDAY MORNING: Front arrives, few showers/storms for morning commute

AFTER 10 AM MONDAY: Clearing, windy, pleasant with low humidity

WEDNESDAY: Second front arrives, bringing coolest weather so far this season to San Antonio. High in 60s

THURSDAY MORNING: Near 40° in SA, upper-30s in Hill Country

FORECAST

Hope you’re having a great weekend!

Today starts with patchy fog/sprinkles. Otherwise, Sunday will be a muggy and warm day with a high in the low-80s. Late tonight, after 9 pm, rain chances start to increase ahead of a cool front expected early Monday morning. Overnight, spotty rain will be possible with gusty winds from the south. Winds could gust up to 35-40 mph.

It'll be windy Sunday night & Monday with gusts up to 35-40 mph possible

The front is expected to arrive to San Antonio between 6 am to 8 am, bringing a broken line of rain and storms. This could make for a dodgy morning commute in places, so please plan ahead!

A broken line of storms will develop along a cold front, moving through San Antonio close to peak morning rush hour

Skies clear by Monday afternoon and drier air pumps in, before a second, stronger cold front arrives late Tuesday/early Wednesday. No rain with this one, but noticeably cooler air surges into South Central Texas with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s expected for the second half of the week and total sunshine.

More updates to come! Until then -- have a great rest of your weekend.