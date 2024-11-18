THIS WEEK: Damp morning commute Monday, coolest weather so far this season arriving Wednesday

Rain is falling around San Antonio & South Central Texas this morning. CHECK OUT LIVE RADAR IN THE VIDEO ABOVE

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MONDAY MORNING: Front arrives, slippery & damp for morning commute

AFTER 10 am MONDY: Clearing, windy, pleasant with low humidity

WEDNESDAY: Second front arrives, bringing coolest weather so far this season to San Antonio

THURSDAY MORNING: Near 40° in SA, upper 30s in Hill Country

FORECAST

Monday starts damp and windy. Front moves through around morning commute, dry with low humidity the rest of the day

A front is approaching San Antonio. Ahead of the front, rain has been ongoing in patches overnight. It’s windy, too. We’ve already recorded gusts up to 40 mph in places.

Get ready for a busy morning commute. The front will be passing through San Antonio between 7 am to 9 am, bringing with it additional rain. We’re not expecting flooding, but messy and damp road conditions will be present. Give yourself an extra 15-30 minutes to get to where you need to go, safely. CHECK OUT OUR TRAFFIC PAGE FOR THE LATEST.

After 9 a.m., skies will quickly become sunny behind the front. Winds will be from the west, gusting up to 35 mph, ushering in low humidity. It’ll be a pleasant afternoon with a high in the 70s.

Tuesday starts chilly, near 50°. However, it’ll warm up to near 80° with abundant sunshine and low humidity.

Our strongest cold front so far this season arrives early Wednesday. No rain with this one, but noticeably cooler air surges into South Central Texas with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s expected for the second half of the week and total sunshine.

In fact, by Thursday morning, lows will be near 40° in San Antonio, with some spots dipping into the 30s outside of the city center. It’s important to note, however, that temps are expected to stay above freezing.

We’ll continue to send out updates! ~ Sarah