Front tonight brings gusty winds, fire danger

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WARM TUESDAY : Temps will reach the mid-80s today

FRONT TONIGHT : Overnight and Wednesday morning expect gusts up to 30mph

FIRE DANGER : Gusty winds and dry air combine to bring fire concerns Wednesday

COLD THURSDAY AM/NO FREEZE: Upper-30s possible in SA

FORECAST

Good morning! After a cool start, temperatures will quickly rebound into the 80s today. You’ll see blue skies all day long.

Tonight, a front will sweep through the area. It won’t bring clouds or rain, but it will kick up the winds. Gusts up to 30mph or higher are possible out of the north from roughly midnight through mid-morning on Wednesday. It’ll be somewhat blustery Wednesday morning, with lows in the upper-40s.

Temperatures will struggle to get to 70 tomorrow, as winds subside by the afternoon. It’ll be sunny and nice. However, with the gusty winds early in the day and very dry air, there is a ‘high’ to ‘very high’ fire danger risk for the area.

A 'high' to 'very high' fire danger is expected on Wednesday due to gusty winds and low humidity. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Thursday morning will be the coldest morning so far this season. As of now, we are forecasting temperatures to be in the upper-30s to near 40 in San Antonio. It will not get down to freezing anywhere around San Antonio. However, in the Hill Country, we can’t rule out a few isolated, low-lying spots briefly touching freezing.

Forecast low temperatures Thursday morning. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day!