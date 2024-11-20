Cooler & windy today, cold tonight

Gusty winds this morning. Gusts of up to 35 mph are possible.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COLD FRONT : Arriving this morning with gusty north winds

FIRE DANGER : Low humidity and strong winds combine to elevate fire danger today

JACKETS NEEDED THURSDAY AM: Temperatures will dip to near 40° in San Antonio, colder in outlying areas (no freeze expected)

FORECAST

Good morning! A cold front is sweeping through the area this morning. It’ll pick up our winds for a few hours this morning, with a few gusts around 30 mph. The winds will start to decrease after the lunch hour and they’ll go calm tonight. Afternoon high temperatures will only reach to near 70°. A fire danger exists today due to the gusty winds and low humidity.

Fire danger forecast for Wednesday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Tonight, with clear skies, light winds, and low humidity, temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. Eventually, temperatures will dip all the way to near 40° in San Antonio. Outside of city center and especially in the Hill Country, 30s are possible by Thursday morning. Freezing temperatures are not expected, except briefly in a few isolated, low-lying areas in the Hill Country.

Thursday morning will be COLD! (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

From there, temperatures will moderate as we head into the weekend. Curious about Thanksgiving? It’s still a little early to talk specifics, but models are indicating that a front could arrive just before or around Thanksgiving Day. We’ll continue to update the forecast as we get closer.

Have a great day!