Cooler & windy today, cold tonight

Fire danger for much of the area

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Gusty winds this morning. Gusts of up to 35 mph are possible. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • COLD FRONT: Arriving this morning with gusty north winds
  • FIRE DANGER: Low humidity and strong winds combine to elevate fire danger today
  • JACKETS NEEDED THURSDAY AM: Temperatures will dip to near 40° in San Antonio, colder in outlying areas (no freeze expected)

FORECAST

Good morning! A cold front is sweeping through the area this morning. It’ll pick up our winds for a few hours this morning, with a few gusts around 30 mph. The winds will start to decrease after the lunch hour and they’ll go calm tonight. Afternoon high temperatures will only reach to near 70°. A fire danger exists today due to the gusty winds and low humidity.

Fire danger forecast for Wednesday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Tonight, with clear skies, light winds, and low humidity, temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. Eventually, temperatures will dip all the way to near 40° in San Antonio. Outside of city center and especially in the Hill Country, 30s are possible by Thursday morning. Freezing temperatures are not expected, except briefly in a few isolated, low-lying areas in the Hill Country.

Thursday morning will be COLD! (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

From there, temperatures will moderate as we head into the weekend. Curious about Thanksgiving? It’s still a little early to talk specifics, but models are indicating that a front could arrive just before or around Thanksgiving Day. We’ll continue to update the forecast as we get closer.

Have a great day!

Justin Horne headshot

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

