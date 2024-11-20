Cooler & windy today, cold tonight

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- COLD FRONT: Arriving this morning with gusty north winds
- FIRE DANGER: Low humidity and strong winds combine to elevate fire danger today
- JACKETS NEEDED THURSDAY AM: Temperatures will dip to near 40° in San Antonio, colder in outlying areas (no freeze expected)
FORECAST
Good morning! A cold front is sweeping through the area this morning. It’ll pick up our winds for a few hours this morning, with a few gusts around 30 mph. The winds will start to decrease after the lunch hour and they’ll go calm tonight. Afternoon high temperatures will only reach to near 70°. A fire danger exists today due to the gusty winds and low humidity.
Tonight, with clear skies, light winds, and low humidity, temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. Eventually, temperatures will dip all the way to near 40° in San Antonio. Outside of city center and especially in the Hill Country, 30s are possible by Thursday morning. Freezing temperatures are not expected, except briefly in a few isolated, low-lying areas in the Hill Country.
From there, temperatures will moderate as we head into the weekend. Curious about Thanksgiving? It’s still a little early to talk specifics, but models are indicating that a front could arrive just before or around Thanksgiving Day. We’ll continue to update the forecast as we get closer.
Have a great day!