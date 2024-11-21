It’s cold this morning! Here’s what to expect for the rest of the day

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COLD START : Many of us are seeing 30s this morning

REBOUND : We’ll see a 30°+ rebound in temps by the afternoon

THANKSGIVING: It’ll be quiet until Thanksgiving Day, with a font possible on the holiday, itself

FORECAST

Good morning! It feels weird, right? It’s been a long while since we’ve seen temperatures like this. February, in fact. Many spots across the area are seeing 30s. So far, a few places in the Hill Country have touched freezing. However, should it drop to freezing in the higher elevations, it’ll be brief.

Dry air will give us a substantial rebound in temperatures. We’ll go from 30s to the low-70s this afternoon. Blue skies will be around all day long.

Today's forecast. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Tonight will not be as cold (mid-40s). From there, we’ll see a gradual warm-up through the weekend and into next week. A weak front may cool us down slightly on Tuesday, but any cool air quickly fades.

The next front likely arrives on Thanksgiving Day and moves through without rainfall. When it comes to the strength and exact timing of the front, that’s still in question. However, at this point, we don’t expect this front to bring a major cooldown. More updates to come.

8-day forecast including Thanksgiving! (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day!