Skip to main content
Clear icon
42º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

Beautiful weekend, then a roller coaster ride for Thanksgiving week

Two fronts will keep us on our toes

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Weekend Forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • BEAUTIFUL WEATHER: Today, Saturday, and Sunday
  • ROLLER COASTER: Two fronts, ups and downs for Thanksgiving week
  • TRENDING COOLER FOR THANKSGIVING: Front will cool us down, bring gusty winds

FORECAST

Good morning! It’s not as cold this morning as it was yesterday, but cool nonetheless. We’ll begin in the 40s and end up in the mid-70s... another great day! As for the weekend, temperatures will moderate some, but it’ll be nice, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Next week begins with warm temperatures on Monday. A cold front Monday night will knock us back down into the 60s and 70s on Tuesday. We could also see quite a bit of cloud cover late on Tuesday, keeping us cool. Then, on Wednesday expect a quick rebound back into the 80s. That’s followed by a front Thanksgiving morning dropping temperatures again back into the 60s, with gusty winds.

Follow all of that? No. Ok. Then just check our our seven day forecast below! 😀 Have a great day!

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Justin Horne headshot

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos