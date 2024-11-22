Beautiful weekend, then a roller coaster ride for Thanksgiving week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

BEAUTIFUL WEATHER : Today, Saturday, and Sunday

ROLLER COASTER : Two fronts, ups and downs for Thanksgiving week

TRENDING COOLER FOR THANKSGIVING: Front will cool us down, bring gusty winds

FORECAST

Good morning! It’s not as cold this morning as it was yesterday, but cool nonetheless. We’ll begin in the 40s and end up in the mid-70s... another great day! As for the weekend, temperatures will moderate some, but it’ll be nice, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Next week begins with warm temperatures on Monday. A cold front Monday night will knock us back down into the 60s and 70s on Tuesday. We could also see quite a bit of cloud cover late on Tuesday, keeping us cool. Then, on Wednesday expect a quick rebound back into the 80s. That’s followed by a front Thanksgiving morning dropping temperatures again back into the 60s, with gusty winds.

Follow all of that? No. Ok. Then just check our our seven day forecast below! 😀 Have a great day!