Skip to main content
Clear icon
46º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

WEEKEND FORECAST: Nice Saturday, Warm & Muggy Sunday

Plus: TWO cool fronts this week, with one arriving Thanksgiving Day

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Mixed bag this weekend. Nice Saturday, muggy & breezy Sunday (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • WEEKEND: Sunny & warm ... Breezy and muggier Sunday
  • NEXT WEEK: Two cool fronts...temps up & down
  • THANKSGIVING: Gusty north wind ... Comfortable temperatures

FORECAST

Happy weekend! It’s a bit chilly this morning, but that won’t last long. Temps will gradually warm into the upper-70s by the afternoon with plenty of sun. If you’re looking to get a head start on outdoor Christmas decorations, today’s the day to do it.

That’s because it’ll be noticeably warmer and more humid Sunday. Highs will be in the low-80s, and it’ll be breezy with winds from the south at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.

The first cold front next week arrives Monday night and will drop high temperatures from the lower 80s Monday, to near 70° on Tuesday.

The second cold front arrives early on Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be cooler, but comfortable, in the 60s to near 70° most of the day with a gusty north wind. Then the days after Thanksgiving will dip below average with morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s.

Thanksgiving Sneak Peek (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Unfortunately, there’s little to no hope for rain in the next 7 to 10 days.

Have a great weekend! ~ Sarah

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos