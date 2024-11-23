WEEKEND FORECAST: Nice Saturday, Warm & Muggy Sunday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WEEKEND : Sunny & warm ... Breezy and muggier Sunday

NEXT WEEK : Two cool fronts...temps up & down

THANKSGIVING: Gusty north wind ... Comfortable temperatures

FORECAST

Happy weekend! It’s a bit chilly this morning, but that won’t last long. Temps will gradually warm into the upper-70s by the afternoon with plenty of sun. If you’re looking to get a head start on outdoor Christmas decorations, today’s the day to do it.

That’s because it’ll be noticeably warmer and more humid Sunday. Highs will be in the low-80s, and it’ll be breezy with winds from the south at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.

The first cold front next week arrives Monday night and will drop high temperatures from the lower 80s Monday, to near 70° on Tuesday.

The second cold front arrives early on Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be cooler, but comfortable, in the 60s to near 70° most of the day with a gusty north wind. Then the days after Thanksgiving will dip below average with morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s.

Thanksgiving Sneak Peek (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Unfortunately, there’s little to no hope for rain in the next 7 to 10 days.

Have a great weekend! ~ Sarah