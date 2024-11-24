SAN ANTONIO: Get ready for a temperature roller coaster Thanksgiving week!

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: Warmer, muggy, and breezy

MONDAY: Near 80°, first front arrives in the evening

MIDWEEK: Cooler Tuesday, warm again Wednesday

THANKSGIVING: Second front arrives by early morning, turning windy, highs in the 60s

FORECAST

Sunday will be muggy, breezy, and warmer (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Hope you’re having a great weekend!

It’s noticeably muggy this Sunday morning. A few morning clouds with patchy fog are possible, but plenty of sunshine is slated to return by the afternoon. This’ll set up a warm day with a high in the low-80s. It will also be breezy with winds from the south at 10-20 miles per hour, gusting up to 25 mph.

The first of two cold fronts in the extended forecast arrives Monday evening, and will drop high temperatures from the lower 80s Monday down to near 70° on Tuesday.

After rebounding to near 80° again Wednesday, the second cold front pushes through early on Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be cooler, but comfortable in the 60s to near 70° with a gusty north wind. Across Texas, expect cool weather up north, while it’ll still be very warm in the RGV.

It'll be chilly across North Texas, Mild in San Antonio, and Warm in the Rio Grande Valley for Thanksgiving (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Morning temperatures will then dip below average - in the 40s with afternoon highs in the 60s - for the final days of November with unfortunately no major chances for rain.

More updates to come! Until then, have a great rest of your weekend.