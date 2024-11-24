Skip to main content
SAN ANTONIO: Get ready for a temperature roller coaster Thanksgiving week!

You’ll need to check the weather each day with the temp ups and downs. Unfortunately, no rain

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Two cool fronts this Thanksgiving Week (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • SUNDAY: Warmer, muggy, and breezy
  • MONDAY: Near 80°, first front arrives in the evening
  • MIDWEEK: Cooler Tuesday, warm again Wednesday
  • THANKSGIVING: Second front arrives by early morning, turning windy, highs in the 60s

FORECAST

Sunday will be muggy, breezy, and warmer (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Hope you’re having a great weekend!

It’s noticeably muggy this Sunday morning. A few morning clouds with patchy fog are possible, but plenty of sunshine is slated to return by the afternoon. This’ll set up a warm day with a high in the low-80s. It will also be breezy with winds from the south at 10-20 miles per hour, gusting up to 25 mph.

The first of two cold fronts in the extended forecast arrives Monday evening, and will drop high temperatures from the lower 80s Monday down to near 70° on Tuesday.

After rebounding to near 80° again Wednesday, the second cold front pushes through early on Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be cooler, but comfortable in the 60s to near 70° with a gusty north wind. Across Texas, expect cool weather up north, while it’ll still be very warm in the RGV.

It'll be chilly across North Texas, Mild in San Antonio, and Warm in the Rio Grande Valley for Thanksgiving (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Morning temperatures will then dip below average - in the 40s with afternoon highs in the 60s - for the final days of November with unfortunately no major chances for rain.

More updates to come! Until then, have a great rest of your weekend.

The latest 7 day from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

About the Authors
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

Mia Montgomery headshot

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

