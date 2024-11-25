Holiday shuffle: Each day this week brings something different

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COLD FRONT TODAY : Arrives to SA around 3pm with gusty winds and cooler weather

MUCH COOLER TUESDAY : Highs will only be in the mid-60s

THANSKGIVING FRONT: Another stronger front sweeps through pre-dawn on Thanksgiving Day

FORECAST

Good morning! With the exception of some patchy morning fog, it’ll be quiet to start our Monday. It won’t end that way. A cold front will enter the Hill Country midday and sweep through San Antonio mid-afternoon (around 3pm). As it does, expect winds to become gusty out of the north, with some gusts up to 30 mph possible. Winds will remain gusty overnight before subsiding early tomorrow. No rain is expected with this front, or any of the fronts this week for that matter.

Gusty winds this afternoon (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures will peak in the low-80s today before the front arrives. Then, temperatures will slowly fall, eventually bottoming out in the upper-40s by Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the mid-60s.

On Wednesday, temperatures bounce back, reaching the low-80s yet again. Morning clouds may stick around for a bit, but the sun should pop out during the afternoon. Then... here we go again! A cold slides through Wednesday night bringing more changes.

Thanksgiving day starts out windy and noticeably cooler. North winds will keep us in the mid-60s for highs, with partly cloudy skies. By Friday morning, many spots will dip into the 30s, while San Antonio bottoms out around 40. Friday will be the coolest day in our extended forecast, with highs only around 60.

Have a great day!