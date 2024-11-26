Cool, warm, cool again. Here’s what to expect for Thanksgiving.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COOL TODAY : Highs in the mid-60s

WARM TOMORROW : Warm weather returns... briefly

COOL THANKSGIVING: Cold front early, gusty winds

FORECAST

Good morning! Yesterday’s cold front has given us cooler weather. Winds are still a bit breezy, providing for a slight wind chill, too. It feels like it’s in the mid-40s in San Antonio. Skies will be mostly cloudy to start, with partly cloudy conditions later today. Temperatures will only reach to the mid-60s.

Then, we’ll buckle up and prepare for weather whiplash. Tomorrow, warmth surges back into the area, pushing highs up to near 80. If not for cloud cover, temperatures would even be warmer.

A cold front sweeps through late Wednesday night into the pre-dawn hours on Thanksgiving. This once again drops temperatures and picks up winds. Gusts up to 35 mph will be possible (like the last few days, you’ll want to secure those inflatables). Highs Thursday are forecast to be in the mid-60s.

Thanksgiving Forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Friday will be even cooler and is forecast to bring lows in the 30s in many spots (not a freeze). Yet ANOTHER front slides through late Saturday, cooling us down again. Sunday into next week has the potential to be cool, cloudy, and even a bit damp. Stay tuned for updates.