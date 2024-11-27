Update: When our next cold front arrives and what it means for your Thanksgiving celebrations

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WARMER TODAY : Temperatures should be quite a bit warmer than yesterday

FRONT OVERNIGHT : A cold front arrives to San Antonio just after midnight

WINDY, COOLER ON THANKSGIVING: Gusty winds and cooler air settle in by Thanksgiving morning

FORECAST

TODAY:

Good morning and happy Thanksgiving Eve! Yesterday stayed fairly cool due to stubborn cloud cover. We’ll need to watch cloud cover again today, as it could hold for quite a while. Still, it’ll be warm. Expect highs in the mid-70s. Should the sun pop out, you can tack on a few more degrees.

High temperatures on Wednesday (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TONIGHT/THANKSGIVING DAY:

In quick succession, another front arrives tonight. At this point, we have it sweeping through around midnight. Winds will kick up almost immediately after the front passes by. Here’s your friendly reminder to stake down those Thanksgiving/Christmas inflatables, with gusts of up to 35 mph possible. The gusty winds will continue through lunchtime on Thanksgiving Day.

Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees cooler tomorrow, with highs in the low-60s. Off and on cloud cover is in the forecast, but sunshine is expected, especially during the afternoon hours. Winds will subside by dinnertime.

Wind gusts Thursday morning (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FRIDAY:

For shoppers on Friday, know that it’ll be cold Friday morning. Lows in the 30s and 40s are likely. Temperatures will only rebound to around 60 by the afternoon. Beyond that, the forecast is a little less certain, but rain chances have been added into the mix by Monday.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!