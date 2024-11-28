Skip to main content
Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes... and a side of cooler weather

A cold front has brought gusty winds and cooler temps

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Thanksgiving Forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • GUSTY WINDS THROUGH NOON: Gusts up to 35 mph possible
  • 15 DEGREES COOLER TODAY: Highs only reach the low-60s
  • RAIN NEXT WEEK: Best chance on Tuesday

FORECAST

Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving! A cold front overnight has brought more changes to San Antonio. Windy conditions are forecast through midday, with some gusts up to 35 mph. Winds will subside by dinnertime. Temperatures only reach the low-60s today, as skies stay partly to mostly cloudy.

Gusty wind subside by the afternoon. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Tonight, temps drop into the 40s if not 30s in many spots. That means it’ll be chilly for early morning shoppers on Friday. Like today, we’ll only see highs in the low-60s by the afternoon.

The weekend will be quiet and brings slightly warmer weather. Then, next week, a pattern change will bring back rain chances for the first time in a long time! Those chances will peak on Tuesday, with light showers likely. Clouds and rain will keep us cool, likely holding temperatures in the 50s.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

We are THANKFUL for those who turn to us for the forecast! We hope you have a great Thanksgiving! 🦃

About the Author
Justin Horne headshot

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

