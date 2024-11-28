Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes... and a side of cooler weather

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

GUSTY WINDS THROUGH NOON : Gusts up to 35 mph possible

15 DEGREES COOLER TODAY : Highs only reach the low-60s

RAIN NEXT WEEK: Best chance on Tuesday

FORECAST

Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving! A cold front overnight has brought more changes to San Antonio. Windy conditions are forecast through midday, with some gusts up to 35 mph. Winds will subside by dinnertime. Temperatures only reach the low-60s today, as skies stay partly to mostly cloudy.

Gusty wind subside by the afternoon. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Tonight, temps drop into the 40s if not 30s in many spots. That means it’ll be chilly for early morning shoppers on Friday. Like today, we’ll only see highs in the low-60s by the afternoon.

The weekend will be quiet and brings slightly warmer weather. Then, next week, a pattern change will bring back rain chances for the first time in a long time! Those chances will peak on Tuesday, with light showers likely. Clouds and rain will keep us cool, likely holding temperatures in the 50s.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

We are THANKFUL for those who turn to us for the forecast! We hope you have a great Thanksgiving! 🦃