WEEKEND FORECAST: Great for outdoor holiday decorating!

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

BLACK FRIDAY: A chilly morning, cool afternoon near 60°

THIS WEEKEND: Quiet & cool weather to hang up holiday decorations outside

RAIN NEXT WEEK: Light rain is likely Tuesday

FORECAST

Cool and pleasant Black Friday in San Antonio (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Hope you and yours have had a wonderful Thanksgiving!

It’s chilly this morning! We won’t warm up too much today, either, but expect a high near 60°. Winds will be from the north at 5-15 mph.

Winds will calm tonight, and with clear skies, that’s a perfect recipe to see another cold morning Saturday. We’ll dip into the upper-30s in San Antonio, but there could be a very brief light freeze in the Hill Country. Not enough to take widespread freeze precautions.

That being said, Saturday and Sunday will be slightly warmer than today, but highs will still be in the 60s. It’ll be pleasant with low humidity...great weather for hanging up Christmas lights!

As for the week ahead, we expect a surge in moisture, especially Tuesday. That’s when it’ll be cloudy with areas of light rain. Not a drought buster by any means, but up to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible. Because of the clouds and rain, temps will only be in the 50s Tuesday.