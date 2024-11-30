WEEKEND FORECAST: Cool & great for outdoor holiday decorating!

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SATURDAY: Chilly morning, cool afternoon near 65°

SUNDAY: Similar, but slightly warmer

RAIN NEXT WEEK: Light rain likely Tuesday, possible Wednesday

TEMPS NEXT WEEK: Cool Tuesday, in the 50s; warming to 70s by Thursday/Friday

FORECAST

We’re starting our Saturday chilly with some clouds. Afternoon highs reach for the mid-60s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies and calm winds.

Sunday morning will still be chilly, but not as cold as Saturday morning (upper-40s in San Antonio). Still quiet into the afternoon with highs in the mid/upper 60s, so overall great weather this weekend to put up any outdoor holiday decorations!

A low pressure system will move into South Texas this week, giving San Antonio a likelihood of light rain Tuesday (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

As for the week ahead, we expect a surge in moisture, especially Tuesday when a low pressure system moves into South Texas. That’s when it’ll be cloudy with areas of light rain. Not a drought buster by any means, but up to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible. Because of the clouds and rain, temperatures may struggle to climb out of the 50s Tuesday. Light rain could linger into Wednesday.

We’ll be back in the 70s by Thursday/Friday! However, it does look like a cool front is possible next weekend, which could knock highs back into the cool 60s.

More updates to come! Have a great weekend, and Gig ‘Em, Aggies! (We’ve got 3 Aggie Meteorologists on our weather team: Justin, Sarah, and Mia 😉)