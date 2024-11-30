Skip to main content
WEEKEND FORECAST: Cool & great for outdoor holiday decorating!

Chilly mornings and cool afternoons, followed by better rain chances next week

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
A great weekend for outdoor holiday decorating! (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • SATURDAY: Chilly morning, cool afternoon near 65°
  • SUNDAY: Similar, but slightly warmer
  • RAIN NEXT WEEK: Light rain likely Tuesday, possible Wednesday
  • TEMPS NEXT WEEK: Cool Tuesday, in the 50s; warming to 70s by Thursday/Friday

FORECAST

We’re starting our Saturday chilly with some clouds. Afternoon highs reach for the mid-60s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies and calm winds.

Sunday morning will still be chilly, but not as cold as Saturday morning (upper-40s in San Antonio). Still quiet into the afternoon with highs in the mid/upper 60s, so overall great weather this weekend to put up any outdoor holiday decorations!

A low pressure system will move into South Texas this week, giving San Antonio a likelihood of light rain Tuesday (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

As for the week ahead, we expect a surge in moisture, especially Tuesday when a low pressure system moves into South Texas. That’s when it’ll be cloudy with areas of light rain. Not a drought buster by any means, but up to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible. Because of the clouds and rain, temperatures may struggle to climb out of the 50s Tuesday. Light rain could linger into Wednesday.

We’ll be back in the 70s by Thursday/Friday! However, it does look like a cool front is possible next weekend, which could knock highs back into the cool 60s.

More updates to come! Have a great weekend, and Gig ‘Em, Aggies! (We’ve got 3 Aggie Meteorologists on our weather team: Justin, Sarah, and Mia 😉)

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

About the Authors
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

Mia Montgomery headshot

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

