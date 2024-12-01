SAN ANTONIO FORECAST: Quiet Sunday, rain possible this week

Very light rain is most likely Tuesday through Wednesday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: More of the same, just slightly warmer

RAIN NEXT WEEK: Daily chances of *light* rain starting Tuesday

TEMPS NEXT WEEK: Starting cool, then warming to 70s by Thursday

FORECAST

Sunday's highs will be near 70°

We’re starting Sunday with a blanket of clouds, but skies will gradually clear with a high near 70°

As for the week ahead, we expect a surge in moisture, especially Tuesday when a low pressure system moves into South Texas. That’s when it’ll be cloudy with areas of light rain possible. Rain chances look a little better Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but don’t expect much accumulation. The latest trends indicate the luckiest neighborhoods could get around 0.1″ or so. Due to significant cloud cover, temperatures will struggle to briefly hit 60° in the afternoon.

Daily rain chances will linger for the rest of the week and through the weekend, but again, don’t expect anything significant because it’s just very light rain possible.

Temperatures will warm back in the 70s by Thursday, however, we are watching the potential for another cold front at some point Sunday through Tuesday, so check back for updates!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority

NOVEMBER 2024 RECAP

November has come to a close, and it’s official: it was much warmer than average. We had a couple of days of good rainfall, but generally, the month was drier than average. Not good news for the ongoing drought.